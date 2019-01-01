VIDEO: Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura - The Ones to Watch in the UEFA Champions League

The UCL Last 16 is in full swing on Wednesday evening - who will be crowned the Santander Player of the Week?

After returning in some style last night, the UEFA Champions League fun continues this evening, with two tantalising clashes in prospect.

Who will rise up above the rest and be crowned the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week, sponsored by Banco Santander?

POTW Ones To Watch: Gareth Bale and Lucas Moura Gareth Bale ⚽️ Lucas Moura 🇧🇷 A surprise star? 🧐 Who will shine brightest in the UEFA Champions League tonight? 🌟 Posted by Football Santander on Wednesday, 13 February 2019

Four-time winners Ajax host current holders Real Madrid, who will be hoping their hero of the 2014 and 2018 finals Gareth Bale will be firing on all cylinders in the Dutch capital.

Bale, who recently netted his 100th goal for Real, has scored five goals in his last six UCL matches.

Bale's former club, Tottenham, are also in Champions League action this evening. Mauricio Pochettino's men host Borussia Dortmund at Wembley and will look to Lucas Moura for some attacking impetus.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star has completed 20 of his 26 dribbles in the UCL this season, and notched a crucial equaliser against Barcelona to help send his side through to the rounf of 16.

Voting for Player of the Week opens on Thursday.

