Vidal 'very happy' at Barcelona amid Inter links

While a reunion with Antonio Conte at San Siro has been rumoured, the Chilean remains committed to his current employers

midfielder Arturo Vidal insisted he was happy at the club amid links with a move to .

Vidal, 32, is reportedly a target for Inter , where he could reunite with former head coach Antonio Conte.

Some reports have suggested that he could form part of a deal that sees Lautaro Martinez move the other way to Camp Nou, which would also leave open the possibility that Vidal links up at club level with team-mate Alexis Sanchez, who is currently on loan at Inter from .

More teams

But the Chile international, who is contracted at Camp Nou until 2021, said he was happy to be at Barcelona.

"I am very happy and comfortable in Barcelona, of course I want to continue. Now I am more prepared than ever," Vidal said during an Instagram Live chat on Thursday.

"I am happy, there is a good group and I have great friends in the dressing room."



La Liga is nearing resumption amid the coronavirus pandemic, having been suspended in March.

Vidal said he was ready to go with Barcelona chasing the La Liga title and crown.

"I feel very well physically, better than ever. In all my career I never had so much time to prepare myself," the midfielder said.

"We made a plan to the maximum to extend my career as much as possible. I feel prepared for what is coming, both the Champions League and La Liga."

Article continues below

Vidal arrived in Barcelona at the start of the 2018-19 season from , and lifted the Spanish title during his debut season - meaning that he is now a national champion in four different countries, having also triumphed in the , and the Chilean top flight.

His second term has seen the Chilean being used primarily as an impact substitute in the latter stages of games, with only eight of his 22 league appearances in 2019-20 coming from the start.

He remains a threat in La Liga, however, netting six goals to sit fourth in Barca's scoring charts behind Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann.