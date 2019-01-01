Victor Wanyama: Bournemouth join race to sign Tottenham midfielder - Reports

Bournemouth are reportedly after the services of the Kenyan captain, who returned to North London but suffered an injury

club Bournemouth have reportedly joined the race to sign Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama.

The Daily Mail have reported the Kenyan captain is a player Bournemouth are keen to sign before the English Premier League (EPL) season kicks off.

Wanyama has been out-of-favour at Spurs, managing to play just 22 matches across all competitions last season, and despite reporting to the team’s training camp, he missed the 2019 Audi Cup victory over owing to injury.

According to the club’s official website, Wanyama reported irritation in his knee after training last Monday and remained in London to be assessed.

The injury setback for Wanyama comes at a time when he is fighting to keep his place in the Spurs’ squad ahead of the new season.

The arrival of new signing Tanguy Ndombele has seen the 28-year-old drop down the pecking order and his place in the side now looks in doubt.

Spurs already have Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko and Eric Dier who all look more likely to start ahead of him in the coming season.

Apart from Bournemouth, and have also shown keen interest to sign the player, who featured for the national team in all three matches played at the in .