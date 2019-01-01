Victor Osimhen: Lille star scores first Champions League goal against Chelsea

The Nigeria international opened his goal account in Europe’s elite club competition against the Blues on Wednesday evening

Victor Osimhen scored his first goal in Wednesday’s clash between and .

After failing to find the target on his debut – in the 3-0 defeat to , the 20-year-old was handed a starting role against Frank Lampard’s men at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Fortunately, he justified Christophe Galtier’s decision by putting the Great Danes on level terms after Tammy Abraham had put the English side ahead.

GET IN !!!!! It's THAT man @victorosimhen9 who delivers our equaliser, heading home from a corner. 🙌 #LOSCCHE 1-1 #UCL pic.twitter.com/0PrOsauQc9 — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) October 2, 2019

Osimhen rose high above Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma to head Jonathan Bamba’s corner kick past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Both teams came into this tie having lost their first games. Lille bowed to the based outfit, while Lampard’s side crumbled 1-0 at home to .

A win for either side in this encounter will boost their chances of reaching the next phase of Europe’s elite club competition.