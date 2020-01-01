Veteran Tanzania goalkeeper Kaseja responds to match-fixing and witchcraft claims

The custodian has had to deal with accusations of giving matches away but he has moved to dismiss them

Kinondoni Municipal Council FC goalkeeper Juma Kaseja has denied claims he has engaged in acts of match-fixing before.

Kaseja is one of the longest-serving Tanzanian goalkeepers having also played for Moro United, Yanga SC, Mbeya City and Kagera Sugar.

The goalkeeper states had he been engaging in match-fixing acts, then it would have been difficult to turn out for so many clubs.

“People have questioned my ability to play football for a longer period. Some say I am a witch and some have claimed I have been giving matches away but the reality is I am still playing up to now,” Kaseja told Mwanaspoti.

“When I left Simba for Yanga and again joined Simba from Yanga, I think no one would have signed me if they thought I was giving away matches.

“So, for me, such rumours only exist in the village and you cannot prevent people from talking. But what I know is that if I had such a habit, I would not be playing football at the moment.

“I have played for many clubs and officials in those clubs have remained my friends.”

The Tanzanian also spoke about the differences between mainland giants Simba and Yanga.

“The only difference between Simba and Yanga are the colours of their jerseys and their traditions. Although I spent a long time with Simba, I can tell there is no difference between them,” explained Kaseja.

His move from Simba in 2014 to Yanga caught many by surprise and he has said it was one of the most difficult decisions he has ever made.

“It was one of the toughest decisions because many people did not expect it at all but at the end of the day it is life,” he added.

“Yanga's offer was better and Simba could not pay me as much as Yanga promised but, in the end, I got the blessing from Simba but some people were hurt but this is life after all.”

Kaseja fell down the pecking order under coach Marcio Maximo and Ivo Mwapunda was always preferred for 's engagement. Kaseja reveals how he related to the Brazilian coach then.

“At that time, I was enjoying some good form but he [Maximo] kept giving [Ivo] Mwapunda playtime who I had stiff competition with,” said the 35-year old star.

“Many people wanted to see me play and it is this pressure from outside that led to our break up. But we never quarrelled or got involved in any physical fight at all.”

Kaseja, who launched his career in 2001 for Taifa Stars, tells the upcoming goalkeepers to take advice from every person who dares guide them.

“The young goalkeepers should work hard and listen to what their teachers tell them to do,” he concluded.

“Let them not choose which people will advise them and who cannot. Even people who are not involved in football can tell them something because everyone can see a thing or two about them.”