Veteran Al Ahly winger Walid Soliman to miss trip to Ethiopian champions Jimma Kenema

The 34-year-old winger has been one of Al Ahly's standout performers in the Caf Champions League in recent past seasons.

Al Ahly will be missing winger Walid Soliman when they travel for Sunday's Caf Champions League first round, second leg match against Ethiopian champions Jimma Kenema.

Soliman has failed to recover on time from an ankle injury which also saw him miss last weekend's Egyptian Premier League 2-0 win over Nogoom.

Having been instrumental in Al Ahly's Champions League campaign in recent past seasons, Soliman's absence could be missed though the Egyptians are carrying A 2-0 lead from the first leg.

Al Ahly assistant coach Mohamed Youssef is however confident that the available players will deliver on Sunday.

"The return match against Jimma will be a difficult one," Youssef was quoted as saying by Al Ahram.

"We are looking forward achieving a positive result in the return match to continue our campaign successfully. The match in Ethiopia is of the same importance as the first one in Alexandria. It will be like a second half of one game.”

"The technical staff have confidence in our players' ability to achieve a good result; that will guide the team to the group stage. Our recent victories in the domestic league, besides restoring confidence, both raised the players' motivations to continue the fine run at the continental level."

Al Ahly's new Uruguayan coach Martin Lasarte might not be on the bench on Sunday, according to Al Ahram, and is expected to begin official duty next week.