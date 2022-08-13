The former Chelsea midfielder highlights the Super Eagle's display in the midfield and backs him to perform irrespective of his role in the team

Everton manager Frank Lampard has discussed why Alex Iwobi deserves the praise and recognition he is receiving from the fans.

The 26-year-old Nigeria international has in recent months won the hearts of the Toffees faithful since the former Chelsea player took charge of the Premier League outfit.

Last season, the Super Eagle was key for the team, playing 12 straight matches as they avoided relegation with two games to spare.

In the new campaign, Iwobi produced another superb display despite Everton going down 1-0 against Chelsea in the season opener at Goodison Park last Saturday.

“He’s gaining so much respect and backing…from the fans, particularly," Lampard told the club's official website on Iwobi's recent form, adding: “The benefits of Alex were very clear early in my days of getting here. He’s versatile because of his qualities, and he’s also versatile because of his humility."

Lampard has further explained why Iwobi is an intelligent footballer, adding the Super Eagle is a player who can play at the highest level in a number of roles.

“Anything you ask of him, he does it, and he does it really well. He’s an intelligent footballer," Lampard continued.

“When I considered moving him into central midfield, I asked him about the positions he’s played throughout his career. He literally named pretty much every position on the pitch! He’s done it all.

“He’s never said to me, ‘I need to settle into this position in the end’, which some modern players can. I think he’ll always be a player who can play at a high level in a number of roles.”

Iwobi will hope to shine again when Everton travel to Aston Villa in their second fixture of the season at Villa Park on Saturday.