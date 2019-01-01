'Verratti would be great for Man Utd' - PSG star considered to be perfect Matic partner

Having seen the Italy international impress during a Champions League tie at Old Trafford, Dimitar Berbatov would love to see him with the Red Devils

Marco Verratti would be “great at Manchester United”, says Dimitar Berbatov, with the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder considered to be the perfect partner for Nemanja Matic.

The Italy international gave a demonstration of his talent to at Old Trafford during Tuesday night's Champions League clash.

His control over proceedings in the middle of the park, alongside Marquinhos, helped to keep contain the threat of Paul Pogba prior to the Frenchman losing his head and getting sent off.

Verratti’s efforts also contributed to a 2-0 victory for PSG which has put them in complete control of a heavyweight last-16 encounter.

The 26-year-old has long been considered one of the finest performers in European football, even when fitness issues have impacted his form and ability to produce his best.

Berbatov is among his many admirers and would love to see the Italy international on United’s books, even if a transfer is highly unlikely as his current club will be reluctant to sell.

The former Red Devils striker told Betfair that the 26-year-old, who has been heavily linked with Barcelona in the past, reminds him of some of the world's greatest midfielders of recent years: “Marco Veratti was very impressive in the centre of the park for PSG.

“What I like about him is that his first thought is always to go forwards, but if that's not on, he's happy just to keep the ball, controlling the tempo and almost putting the other team to sleep.

“The Italian is an unbelievable talent; he reminds me of Xavi and Iniesta in many ways.

“He'd be great at United next to Nemanja Matic in midfield, allowing the Serbian to do the dirty work while he controlled the game. Can't see PSG selling though!”

United will be expected to dip back into the transfer market when the next window swings open this summer.

A new midfielder may figure prominently on their wish list, alongside the centre-half additions which have been mooted for some time.

Verratti, though, is unlikely to be making his way to Old Trafford, with his current contract at PSG due to keep him in the French capital until at least 2021.