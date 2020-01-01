'Venue change has made life hard for Ruvu Shooting' - Bwire

The administration side has managed to collect five points this season so far

Mainland League side Ruvu Shooting have revealed they are undergoing tough challenges after the ban of their Mabatini Stadium.

The facility was banned by the Tanzania Mainland League Board (TPLB) on September 25 owing to missing vital requirements as explained in the rules governing the game in the country.

As a result, the administrative side was asked to choose between Azam Complex and Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

"The fans are missing the joy of watching the team play at their home venue because not everyone has the means to travel to Uhuru Stadium," Ruvu Shooting Communications Officer Masau Bwire told reporters.

"The travelling expenses are also too much for us; remember we have to buy food and also accommodation.

"It is for this reason we are also doing our best to ensure our stadium in Dodoma is completed soon and renovations done according to the instructions given by TPLB.

"When we were at the Mabatini Stadium, our players were also used to good food and everything necessary to make them perform well. Things have changed and expenses increased for us.

"Life has become hard for Ruvu after a change of venue."

Apart from Mabatini, other stadiums that were banned are Pwani, Karume, and Gwambina.

Karume Stadium based in Mara was banned from hosting competitive matches owing to the poor playing surface compared to Gwambina, whose playing surface was classified as substandard by TPLB.

Gwambina FC, who were promoted to the top-tier for this campaign, have been advised to use either CCM Kirumba or Nyamagana Stadiums, both based in Mwanza, as their home grounds for the time being.

In a recent interview, TPLB CEO Almas Kasongo confirmed they are working closely with Azam TV, who are the official broadcasters of the top-tier, to have selected venues outside Dar es Salaam to host night matches this season.

"We thank Azam TV for taking a leading role on the facilitation to install flood-lights so people can also watch league games at night," Kasongo told reporters.

"For the time being, only Simba SC, Young Africans (Yanga SC) and Azam have the opportunity for their matches to be played at night since their venues have the required infrastructure to embrace such duels."

The current season saw teams reduced from 20 to 18 so as to enable ample time to prepare between league matches.