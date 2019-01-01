‘Vardy’s right up there with Kane’ - Rodgers would not swap Leicester star for Spurs counterpart

The Foxes striker’s skill set appeals so much to his manager that he prefers him to the England captain

manager Brendan Rodgers credits Harry Kane with being a talismanic player, but insists he would not swap the star for Jamie Vardy.

Kane and Vardy have been two of the best strikers in the for the last half decade.

At age 26, and having ascended to captain, Kane has seemingly settled any debate that he is the best centre-forward his country can offer.

But ahead of Leicester’s clash with Tottenham on Saturday, Foxes boss Rodgers insists the totality of the 32-year-old Vardy’s talents lead him toward preferring his man to Kane.

“Harry is a top, top player but I wouldn’t swap Jamie,” Rodgers told reporters. “I have worked closely with Jamie for some time now and there’s not many in world football you would swap him for.

“He’s just got this incredible knack in terms of pressing the game and reading the game, and tactically he is so good. He has that hunger and that appetite, desire and speed to get in behind and stretch the game and score. I like that kind of striker.

“At this level, in the most competitive league in the world, he is right up there with the elite strikers in the world and I am very fortunate to have him.”

Rodgers admitted part of his choice is based on his preferred style of play and that a different system might lead toward someone else selecting Kane.

But Rodgers was clear he believes Vardy ranks up there with any of the best strikers in the game

“Harry likes to drop deep and get involved in the build-up play and linking things,” Rodgers said. “I like a striker who can really penetrate in behind and who has that speed. It’s your preference, and also what you have to work with.

“Jamie’s record over his time here shows he’s right up there, that’s for sure. I don’t think there’s any doubt he’s up there alongside Harry.

“[They are] two different strikers with two different qualities but two players right at the very highest level in this league, both have phenomenal goalscoring records.”

Regardless of which player is preferred, Rodgers credits Kane for his development over the past half decade to make him one of the best in football.

“Harry is very different to Jamie,” Rodgers said. “I go back to a game about five years ago when I was the manager and Harry was on bench for Tottenham then so the strides he has made over those years has been brilliant.”

“The goals he has scored – he’s become a real talisman for Tottenham and for his country.”