'VAR, where you at?' - Man City benefit from questionable Sterling & Aguero calls in absence of technology

Pep Guardiola's side remain on course for a historic quadruple, but only after avoiding a FA Cup scare in controversial circumstances at Swansea

kept their quadruple bid on track with an quarter-final victory at Swansea, but a 3-2 win was not without controversy as the absence of VAR was questioned by many.

Pep Guardiola named a strong starting line-up for a clash with Championship opposition.

But the Spaniard saw that selection fall two goals down inside 29 minutes.

A shock appeared to be on the cards, with the fabled magic of the FA Cup seemingly in the air at the Liberty Stadium.

City have, however, shown that they will not be surrendering any trophy without a fight this season.

A stunning second-half comeback was sparked by Bernardo Silva in the 69th minute as he offered the Blues hope.

Fortune favoured Guardiola’s side from that point, with a penalty call going their way after Raheem Sterling took a tumble under minimal contact from Cameron Carter-Vickers – who appeared to get the ball.

Sergio Aguero’s subsequent spot-kick hit the post, but bounced into the net off the boots of unfortunate Swans goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

The Argentine striker than completed a stunning turnaround two minutes from time when he nodded home what proved to be the winner.

That effort came from an offside position, but the match officials spotted no infringement and had no technological assistance to call upon.

VAR was available in South , but the Football Association took the decision not to use it.

That call has not gone down well, with City considered to have been the beneficiaries of goals that should never have stood while brave Swansea are forced to bow out wondering what could have been.