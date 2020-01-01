Vanderbroeck unhappy with mentality and intensity of Simba SC players

The Belgian coach is unimpressed with some of the players in his squad and promises to make a final decision in a few days

Simba SC coach Sven Vanderbroeck has revealed he is not pleased with the mentality and intensity of some players at the club, saying he will make a final decision on their futures in the next few days.

The Belgian trainer maintained his 100 percent record at the helm of the Mainland defending champions after guiding them to a 2-0 win over Ndanda FC on Tuesday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Reacting after the match, Vanderbroeck said after the four matches played, he has seen the strength and weakness of the team, while insisting they will make a final decision in a few days concerning the general evaluation of the squad.

“It is good we have won today’s [Tuesday] game but our tempo was very low such we only woke up in the last five minutes of the game,” Vanderbroeck is quoted by Daily News.

He then disclosed from the match on Tuesday, some players were waiting to get the ball rather than running to get the ball, something he said needs to be addressed immediately.

Moreover, Patrick Aussems' successor said scoring early helped a lot for them to play open football despite saying his side played old-school football on the day.

“I am happy striker and captain John Bocco and Erasto Nyoni played the whole 90 minutes of the game and Francis Kahata scored the opening goal,” Vanderbroeck continued.

“We are still in the process to fix a workable system in the squad and I know the pressure from outside people have concerning our next game. To say the truth, it will be totally a different performance than the one shown with a different squad.”

With the 2-0 triumph, Simba have now attained 34 points from 13 games, creating a 10-point gap with the second place occupants Young Africans, who have 24 points from 11 matches.