Vandenbroeck: With Kagere & Mugalu, Simba SC can beat any league team

The Belgian tactician revels at the display of his strikers with only four matches played in the league

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has boasted that with striker Meddie Kagere and Chris Mugalu in his squad, they can beat any team in the Mainland .

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi are currently on a run of two straight wins – 4-0 against Biashara United and 3-0 against promoted Gwambina FC – with the strikers both scoring in the matches.

Vandenbroeck has now said the quality of the two players, especially when it comes to scoring goals, has given him confidence they can go into any game with intentions to win it.

More teams

“The way my strikers are scoring goals is making me feel that we can win anywhere, they have been finding the back of the net with easy and I am happy to have them,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by Sokaletu.

“Another thing that makes me more than happy is the fact we don’t depend on one player to get goals, my strikers are playing to score goals, they are not selfish to one another, they are assisting one another to score and it is good news for us heading into the Caf competition.”

Meanwhile, former Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Mwinyi Zahera has acknowledged that Simba have a strong squad capable of retaining the league title this campaign.

Zahera, who currently is the technical director for Gwambina, has stated after watching Simba hammer his side 3-0 with goals from Kagere, defender Pascal Wawa and Mugalu, he has made a conclusion that Simba have a strong side that can beat any team in the league.

Article continues below

“You don’t have to argue about it, it is clear that Simba have a strong squad this campaign and they will do a lot of good things before the season ends,” Zahera told Sokaletu.

On the performance of Gwambina, Zahera said: “We have played four matches so far but if you ask me, the game against Simba is the one we deserved to lose.”

Simba, who have now scored seven goals from two matches and without conceding, will face JKT at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma on Sunday before travelling to the Rukwa region to take on Tanzania Prisons at Nelson Mandela Stadium on October 10.