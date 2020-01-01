Vandenbroeck: Why Simba SC must not underrate JKT Tanzania

The Belgian tactician reveals how difficult it is for his team to get points from Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has warned his players not to underrate JKT when the two sides clash in a Mainland match on Sunday.

The league champions are heading into the match knowing their rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) won their match on Saturday after beating Coastal Union 3-0 to move top of the table.

The Belgian tactician has now warned his players against underrating their opponents maintaining they must be ready to harvest maximum points from “a difficult pitch in Dodoma.”

“It is going to be a difficult game considering that we have not played at the venue for a very long time,” Vandenbroeck told reporters ahead of the match on Sunday.

“The pitch at Jamhuri Stadium is very difficult and not friendly to my players and the style of football I would like them to exhibit but we have no choice and my players know that they must work hard to get the points.

“We have been training for the three points and that is what we want to achieve at the end of the match, it is our target to win every match this season and I know we can beat them, they are tough while playing at home, and I have warned my players not to underrate them because they can hurt you.”

Simba are heading with no injury concerns apart from Gerson Fraga, who has missed the better part of the new campaign after he picked an injury and was ruled out for three weeks.

Vandenbroeck will face a headache to select his starting eleven, especially the striking force where captain John Bocco has returned from injury and could start ahead of Meddie Kagere, who has scored two goals so far this season.

Simba have so far played four matches, winning three and drawing one – a 1-1 draw against Mtibwa Sugar – and have accumulated 10 points but will come up against a wounded side, who lost their last match 1-0 against Coastal Union.

JKT Tanzania are lying in position 14th with four points while Simba are placed third.

In other league matches set for Sunday, Biashara United will come up against Mtibwa Sugar while Azam FC, who are yet to lose a match nor drop points from four matches, will come up against Kagera Sugar at Chamazi complex.