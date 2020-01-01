Vandenbroeck: Why Simba SC must be wary of Plateau United in Caf Champions League

The Belgian tactician warns his players to forget about the 7-0 league win against Coastal Union and shift focus to continental duty

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has warned his players to be very cautious when they take on Plateau United FC in their preliminary round first leg match on Sunday.

The Belgian tactician has admitted despite the team signing off for their first meeting with the Nigerian outfit with a huge 7-0 win against Coastal Union in the Mainland , his players should not be carried away by the result and must remain focused to tackle “a difficult opponent.”

Simba were on the rampage at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha on Saturday as they tore Coastal Union to shreds with a hat-trick from captain John Bocco, a double from Clatous Chama, and goals from Hassan Dilunga and Bernard Morrison handing the champions victory.

“There is a risk after winning 7-0 because people become too confident but we do not need to be like that because we will face a strong opponent,” Vandenbroeck told Daily News.

“It was a good preparation, good image but we still need to be aware of the danger that awaits us in ,” added the Belgian tactician whose team has now managed to score a total of 29 goals, more than any other on the table.

On winning the league tie 7-0, Vandenbroeck explained: “Generally, I cannot say much because the 7-0 win shows that we were very dominant of the whole game but in the second half, our tempo slowed because we were already 5-0 up and in the mind of players, they knew that they were traveling...that was logic.”

Vandenbroeck has also received a huge boost with two key players – striker Meddie Kagere and winger Luis Miquissone – making the 24-man squad to Nigeria for the clash that will be played in Abuja.

After the first leg at New Jos Stadium, Plateau United will travel to Dar es Salaam for the return leg which will be staged at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on the weekend of December 4.

Simba’s fans will be keen to see some improvement, following last year’s unimpressive display after they were knocked out in the preliminary round by UD Songo from Mozambique.

Whereas in the 2018/19 season they managed to reach the quarter-finals, it was in 1974 when Simba managed to get into the semi-finals but were knocked out by Egyptian side Ghazl El Mahalla.

Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula, Ally Salim, and Beno Kakolanya.

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein, Erasto Nyoni, Ibrahim Ame, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, Kennedy Juma.

Midfielders: Jonas Mkude, Mzamiru Yassin, Said Ndemla, Rally Bwalya, Hassan Dilunga, Francis Kahata, and Clatous Chama.

Strikers: John Bocco, Meddie Kagere, Miraji Athumani, Bernard Morrison, Luis Miquissone and Ibrahim Ajibu.