Vandenbroeck: Why Simba SC must be cautious against Mbeya City

The Belgian tactician describes their opponents as a "dangerous side" as they prepare to face off at Sokoine Stadium

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has called on his players to be wary of Mbeya City whom they face in a Mainland match on Sunday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi are fighting to win their matches in hand so has to reduce the gap between them and rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC), who beat Mwadui FC 5-0 on Saturday to extend their lead at the top of the 18-team table.

As they prepare to face Mbeya City, the Belgian tactician has cautioned his players not to underrate the team, saying are a very dangerous side yet to lose in the past five matches.

"We have come with 21 players and they are all ready for the game,” Vandenbroeck said as quoted by the club’s social media pages.

“But Mbeya City is a very dangerous team, they haven't lost in the last five games so we have to be better so that we can emerge victorious.”

Vandenbroeck also confirmed the return of striker Chris Mugalu, saying the player is likely to come on as a substitute against Mbeya.

“Chris [Mugalu] is ready for the game, that's good news,” Vandenbroeck continued. “He is here and tomorrow [Sunday] he will be on the bench and maybe we will give him a few minutes to be more ready for the upcoming games.”

Vandebroeck has already sent a warning to his players that they must win all their matches in hand, so as to catch up with rivals Yanga, who are now on 37 points while Simba have 26.

“At the moment, we need to concentrate on the obligation to stay in the race of the league because we are now three games behind Yanga and 11 points behind them so we have to win all the games to stay on two points adrift while hoping that they will too drop points," he added.

Despite the return of Mugalu, Simba will, however, miss the services of five key players - Bernard Morrison, Ibrahim Ajibu, Miraji Athuman, Charles Ilanfya, and Larry Bwalya.

While Bwalya asked for permission to attend to family matters in Zambia, it is not clear why the other four players were left behind in Dar es Salaam for the league match to be played at Sokoine Stadium.

Simba, who were out of league action last weekend as they took part in the Caf , returned to domestic football on Wednesday with a 2-0 win against Polisi , with Zambian star Clatous Chama notching the two goals in the second half at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.