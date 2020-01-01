Vandenbroeck: Why Simba SC coach is predicting tough 2020-21 campaign

The Belgian tactician believes the new season will be tough but assures fans they will fight to retain the title

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck believes the new 2020/21 Mainland season will be tough.

The new season is set to kick off this weekend after champions Simba beat Namungo FC 2-0 to lift the Community Shield at the weekend, which serves as a curtain-raiser to the new campaign.

The Belgian coach has now claimed the decision by the Football Federation (TFF) to reduce the number of competing teams in the top-flight from 20 to 18 will have a huge impact on the league.

More teams

“It will be a very tight season because we will play minus two teams and that means teams will have enough time to prepare well for matches,” Vandenbroeck told reporters in Arusha.

“It means the teams will have ample time to recover after matches and this will give teams especially those so-called small teams the edge to prepare well for the matches and it will prove difficult, it will be a tough league, I can assure you that, it will not be easy.”

Vandenbroeck has, however, assured Simba fans that they are the favourites to retain the league title if they keep the squad free from injuries.

“If we manage to keep our squad fit throughout the season then I don’t have any doubts that we will be crowned champions again,” Vandenbroeck continued.

“We have signed very quality players, a very good addition to our squad, but we have to make sure that they are fit to see through the season, injuries can sometimes spoil your plans, and we hope they will be able to see through the season.

“One thing I like about this team is the teamwork and solidarity of the playing unit, we proved that again against [Namungo], they always play as a team and fight to cover for one another something other teams luck in the top-flight, it is always an advantage to us.”

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi, who won a treble last season, will open their title defence with a clash against promoted side Ihefu FC at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya on Sunday.

Simba’s rivals, Yanga SC, will start against Coastal Union at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam while Azam FC, who finished third last season, will face Polisi Tanzania at Chamazi Complex also on Sunday.