Vandenbroeck: Why Simba SC are favourites to beat Biashara United

The Belgian tactician explains why he feels they will pick all the points in their league match on Sunday

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has revealed the reason why he thinks his side will emerge victorious when they take on Biashara United in a Mainland match on Sunday.

The league champions will play their third match of the season against a defensive-minded Biashara United at Mkapa Stadium, their first match in Dar es Salaam since the league kicked off on September 6.

It is, for this reason, the Belgian coach thinks his team will have an advantage against their opponents, considering their home surface is conducive to the kind of football his team likes to play.

“It will definitely be a tough game, you know Biashara have won their first two matches and are not easy to play against, but since we will be playing at home, we stand the best chance to pick maximum points,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by the club’s official website.

“We also want to win our first match at home, we are returning home since we won the league and a win will set the run we are looking for to defend the title again.”

Simba team manager Patrick Rweyemamu echoed the coach’s sentiments by stating they will have to win the fixture so as to bounce back from last week’s 1-1 draw against Mtibwa Sugar.

“We know the first need nothing less than a win and we will make sure we win the match, it will not be easy but playing at home gives us the advantage,” Rweyemamu also told the club’s website.

On his part, midfielder Clatous Chama said they should now strive to win matches by a huge margin as this will count at the end of the season.

“The season has just started and that means we must ensure we have a good record especially from our home matches. We need to ensure we win these matches by a scoreline of 2-0 or 3-0," he told the same publication.

“We are going to work for that and I am hopeful of good results in the match against Biashara United. If we win, it would be of great benefit especially after the draw against Mtibwa Sugar.

“The pitch was poor and that made the game [vs Mtibwa Sugar] a little bit harder and although the league is still growing, such pitches will not be of any help at all, we need to improve the standard of our pitches.”

Simba won their first league match - 2-1 against promoted side Ihefu FC.