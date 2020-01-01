Vandenbroeck: Why I will have difficulties to name my first eleven

The Belgian coach reveals his headache to pick the first eleven because all the players in the squad are burning to play

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has explained why he will face problems to pick his first eleven when the Mainland resumes.

The Tanzanian top-flight, which took a break in mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic, has been given the green light to resume. The first fixtures will be played on June 13.

The Belgian coach has now explained that all his players came back to training in good shape, high spirits, and the desire to end the season on a high hence his headache to settle for the first eleven when they face Ruvu Shooting in their first match.

More teams

“What I have been impressed with the squad for the few days we have been together, is the desire to fight hard and keep the spirit in training, something I have not seen before,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by MwanaSpoti.

“Every player is fighting and giving his all in training, they are burning to go out and see off the season and that is becoming tough for me to decide on which players to start and which ones to drop.

“It is not about even the starting eleven but even the first 18, it will be a bit tough for me, I have never seen such a competitive side since I signed to coach Simba.”

Vandenbroeck attributed the latest level of his players on following the training sessions they were given during the lockdown period.

“When I look at all the players, I am now convinced that they really followed the training notes I used to send to them,” Vandenbroeck continued.

“Most of the players in the squad are very hungry to play and they are looking very fit, you cannot even imagine they have been in a long break.”

Article continues below

Vandenbroeck however, admitted his side will struggle to hit the form which they were riding in before the season was halted.

“My only worry is that we will not be able to get the rhythm we had picked before the season was stopped, we were doing so well and getting the level we were in, will not be easy,” Vandenbroeck concluded.

Simba are topping the table on 70 points, 17 more than second-placed Azam FC and are thus destined to win a third straight title.