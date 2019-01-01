Vandenbroeck to dictate players Simba SC should sign - Mazingisa

The club's CEO says they will let their new coach recommend the players he wants to sign in the transfer window

Sven Vandenbroeck will have full power to decide on the players Simba SC will sign during the transfer window, the club's CEO Senzo Mazingisa has said.

Vandenbroeck was appointed last month to succeed Patrick Aussems and he has now been given the duty to provide a list of players he thinks Simba will need for a successful season.

The transfer window in was opened on December 16 and will run until January 15, and the Belgian coach has been given a two-week period to compile the names of his preferred new players.

“For now, Sven [Vandenbroeck] is preparing the players for the future assignments as well as assessing each member of the team with a view of getting to know where the strengths or weakness may be in the playing unit. We will, therefore, have a session with him so as to know what he wants to be worked on in the transfer window,” Mazingisa told Mwanaspoti.

“We are not going to sign anyone without fast consulting our members of the technical bench because they are the ones who will give directions on the kind of players they would need for the season.”

The CEO added the club had already started the plans of signing Tuisila Kisinda from AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of the Congo before they appointed Vandenbroeck, and added various names will be fronted for each position before finally deciding the ones to buy.

“In every position, we will have a list of three players so as to give us a wider pool to pick the one we will eventually sign,” he continued.

“Sven is preparing the team for the upcoming and the matches and this is the only way he is going to have a full understanding of players under him. He is also keen on [Tuisila] Kisinda who we are planning to bring on board soon.”

There have been reports the Wekundu wa Msimbazi are keen on re-signing Shiza Kichuya, who left the club at the end of last season but Mazingisa says only the coach will give the final word.

“If Sven recommends, we bring back [Shiza] Kichuya then we will do exactly that because we know he is a good player. But in the end, it is the technical bench who are reserved with duties of deciding on who should be brought and who should not,” he concluded.