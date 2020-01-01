Vandenbroeck: The reason for Kagere’s limited playing time at Simba SC is not for outsiders

The Belgian tactician refuses to reveal why the Rwandan striker is getting limited playing time at the league champions

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has maintained he will never discuss his decision not to play striker Meddie Kagere with the public.

The Rwandan striker, who has won two Golden Boot awards since he signed for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi from Kenyan ( ) champions , has struggled to nail a starting role with the side, on many occasions coming on as a second-half substitute,

The Belgian coach, who has won three titles with Simba – Community Shield, league and the – as always preferred captain John Bocco to start ahead of Kagere, who notched 22 goals last season.

More teams

Earlier last month, there were reports on social media that Kagere and the coach had been involved in a fight, but the club and the two came out to dismiss the same saying they are working together.

When quizzed on Friday why Kagere was getting limited playing time, Vandenbroek responded as quoted by Daily News: "That is something I will discuss with him and not you. I should not give explanations to the outsiders because that is between me and the player. Everything that is between me and the player is not for the media.

"You can ask me that question one hundred times but a hundred times I will answer that I will not discuss it with outsiders.

“We make decisions for the best of the team and not what the outsiders are expecting. People out there have got their expectations since others want us to play 4:4:2 but expectations are the things we need to deal with, not to care about.”

Article continues below

Simba are in Dar es Salaam preparing for their third Mainland Premier League match against Biashara United at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking on the match against Biashara, Vandenroeck said: “We are training on ball movement, speed, ball circulation and movement of players as well as on how to break the lines of opponents.”

Simba started the season with a 2-1 win against promoted side Ihefu FC before they were held to a 1-1 draw against Mtibwa Sugar at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro.