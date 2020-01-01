Vandenbroeck: Simba SC win a great sign of readiness for Caf Champions League

The Belgian tactician now says they are destined for great things in Caf competition after their huge win in the league

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has claimed their huge win in the Mainland match against Coastal Union was a perfect sign they are destined to do well in the Caf .

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi roared into a 7-0 thrashing of the Coastal-based side in a one-sided match played at the Abeid Karum Stadium on Saturday.

The win came six days before Simba takes to the pitch to battle Nigerian side Plateau United in the preliminary round, first leg match of the Caf Champions League on November 27.

The Belgian tactician has now said the win was a clear indicator that they are ready to do well in the Caf competition.

“The victory against Coastal Union is a great sign to the Champions League campaign,” Vandenbroeck told reporters after the match. “It shows you that we are prepared to take on the best in Africa.

“We needed such a win going into continental football, we know we face a tough opponent but we don’t want to go into the match with a negative mind, or we know it is possible, it can be done, and my boys have shown it after the huge win against Coastal Union.”

In a previous interview, Vandebroeck revealed ways they are working on in order to ensure they pick up wins against Plateau United.

“I am following up on our opponents and I am working on all means available. So far, we have managed to get some video clips on how they play,” Vandenbroeck told IPP Media.

“The clips will help us have a full picture of them but we will not stop there as we will try and have some more details given our aim is to win both matches and advance to another stage.”

During the match against Coastal Union, captain John Bocco scored a hat-trick, Clatous Chama managed a brace, and goals from Hassan Dilunga and Bernard Morrison handed the champions victory.

Simba got the opener in the seventh minute when Dilunga, who has not been enjoying first-team opportunities in the recent past, scored to stun the home side in the seventh minute of the game.

The win took Simba to within one point of Yanga SC who will be in action on Sunday for their 11th game of the campaign.