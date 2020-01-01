Vandenbroeck: Simba SC win against Mtibwa Sugar reduces pressure

The tactician has also asked the fans to understand that in football a team can win, draw or lose

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck believes the 3-0 win against Mtibwa Sugar has reduced the pressure against his charges.

The defending champions have been struggling to keep clean sheets in their recent games. On February 7, they lost to JKT by a solitary goal, their second loss in the top-tier this season, before bouncing back to defeat the Sugar Millers four days later.

"I have been hearing negative chants from the fans but it all happened because of the struggles we had," the Belgian is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

More teams

"It is understandable because as a fan, you want your team to play well and get positive results consistently. However, after our win against Mtibwa, I am sure the pressure will reduce. Getting a 3-0 win away against [Mtibwa] was the motivation we needed.

"Players can now have self-belief and confidence which comes from winning the game. Even the technical bench is happy and the morale has been boosted with the win."

The 40-year old admits the fans have to expect good results from him and his staff but has also asked them to realize football has three results which can be posted any time regardless of the quality.

Article continues below

"Coaching a big team and failing to get good results will invite pressure from the fans. We want to continue training harder to get a positive outcome consistently.

"Our fans should also understand that in football, there are three outcomes. No matter how good the team is, it can win, draw or lose and when the latter happens, we should step up and ensure we bounce back," Vandenbroeck concluded.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are top of the Tanzania Mainland League table with 53 points.