Vandenbroeck: Simba SC did well despite missing key players against Yanga SC

After Saturday's 1-1 draw with Yanga SC, Wekundu wa Msimbazi are third on the table with 20 points, five less than leaders Azam FC

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has stated his charges prepared well for a win over Yanga SC in the Kariakoo Derby played on Saturday.

The two teams shared the spoils and the Belgian says there is no option but to take the point and focus on the forthcoming appointments.

"We had prepared well for the game despite missing the services of some of our key players like Meddie Kagere and Chris Mugalu," Vandenbroeck told reporters.

"As a team, we accept everything that has happened and we will rectify the mistakes made ahead of our next assignment. It was not our plan to get a draw against Yanga, we wanted a win and were psychologically prepared."

Earlier on, defender Joash Onyango also stated the 21-time champions had come into the derby with a plan to get a win.

"It was a tough game for either team, owing to its magnitude and none wanted to lose. Yanga played well, but we also played well. I thank my teammates for playing according to the plan," the international told reporters.

"We were prepared to get a win, however, it did not go according to plan and we ended up sharing spoils. A point is better than none, it is football and in some instances, it does not happen as wished."

In that match that ended 1-1, it was Yanga who scored first.

Wananchi won a penalty in the 35th minute and Sarpong did justice to his hardworking teammates by converting from the spot and tilt the scoreline in their favour.

Tuisila Kisinda’s great surge towards Simba’s box was responsible for the most open opportunity, that resulted in the penalty. Onyango tripped the Ghanaian centre-forward and the referee pointed to the spot with Simba players protesting – as they felt Kisinda was fouled outside the 18-yard area – head coach Sven Vandenbroeck stood stunned on the touchline.

Sarpong scored to make his goals from the spot three since joining Timu ya Wananchi from Rayon Sports. As Sarpong enjoyed a good moment in his maiden Kariakoo Derby, it was the exact opposite to Onyango who was signed from .

Onyango scored in the 86th minute to ensure the two teams picked a point each from the tense encounter in Dar es Salaam.

Simba won a corner that was delivered by Luis Miquisosne and Onyango rose quite high to head the ball past Metacha Mnata.