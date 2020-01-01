Vandenbroeck: Simba SC deserved penalty against Yanga SC in derby

The Belgian tactician claims his side deserved to be awarded a penalty during the Kariakoo derby that ended in a 1-1 draw

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck insists they deserved to be awarded a penalty during their Mainland derby on Saturday.

The two Tanzanian giants battled to a 1-1 draw in the first Kariakoo derby of the 2020-21 season with Yanga taking the lead in the 31st minute through a penalty converted by Ghanaian striker Michael Sarpong.

Simba were made to wait until the 86th minute to snatch a draw when defender Joash Onyango rose the highest to glance home a header from a well-taken corner-kick.

More teams

Despite picking up a point from the derby, the Belgian tactician has maintained they deserved to get at least a penalty in the match because his players were fouled several times inside the danger zone.

“During the derby, I think we deserved to get a penalty because my players were fouled on several occasions when they reached the Yanga box [not once or twice, but on many occasions], I don’t know why the referee could not see that,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by Sokaletu.

“But since the referees did not see that, I don’t want to complain now, and already the jury is out, we drew 1-1, we must now shift our focus to the net match and strive to do better than we played in the derby.

“The league is a marathon, every team wants the piece of the cake and are all fighting hard to win the title, so we ask for the support of our fans to help push us to another league title, the job is not done yet but we will continue to push, we still have a tough job ahead of us.”

In an earlier interview, Vandenbroeck stated his charges put up a good show in the derby despite missing key players due to various reasons.

Article continues below

“We had prepared well for the game despite missing the services of some of our key players like Meddie Kagere and Chris Mugalu,” Vandenbroeck told reporters.

“As a team, we accept everything that has happened and we will rectify the mistakes made ahead of our next assignment. It was not our plan to get a draw against Yanga, we wanted a win and were psychologically prepared.”

Simba are now third on the 18-team league table with 20 points from 10 matches, while Azam FC are top on 25 and Yanga are second on 24 points.