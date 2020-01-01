Vandenbroeck: Simba SC coach unmoved by Mkude injury

The Belgian coach assures fans he already has able players to fill the void left by the injured Taifa Stars play-maker

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has named two players who can play for the team in the absence of injured Jonas Mkude.

Vandenbroeck has urged the fans not to be worried about the absence of the midfielder when they face Ruvu Shooting in a Mainland match on Sunday.

Simba confirmed on Wednesday that the Taifa Stars international, who was injured in the 3-1 friendly win against KMC FC, will be out for the next two weeks.

His absence left many Simba fans wondering how the team will cope without him but the Belgian tactician has now assured them he already has possible replacements for his role.

Vandenbroeck confirmed Mzamiru Yasin and Brazilian playmaker Gerson Fraga will perfectly fit into the role Mkude was playing for the Mainland giants.

“I just hope [Mkude] will not be out for a long time because we need him for subsequent matches in the league and the domestic competition,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by MwanaSpoti.

“In Simba, we have a huge squad, and fans should not be worried because we can easily rotate the starting eleven. I can easily use Yasin or Fraga in the same position and I know they will do a good job and give us the result we need.”

Mkude has also assured fans he will be back after a short period on the sidelines.

“I am feeling much better now because even the pain I was feeling when I suffered the injury has somehow eased off,” Mkude explained.

“The injury was a bit complex because all my fingers in the right knee got injured but for now I am feeling better and I hope to make a comeback soon and help my team win the title and .”

The injury is set to keep Mkude out of league matches against Ruvu Shooting and Mbeya City, and he could also sit out the FA Cup clash against Azam FC.

Simba, who are chasing a third league title, will face Ruvu Shooting at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

Before the league took a break, Wekundu wa Msimbazi were in good form and are leading the table with 71 points from 28 matches.