Vandenbroeck: Simba SC coach targets five straight wins, including vs Yanga SC

The Kariakoo Derby is scheduled for October 18 and the tactician is optimistic his charges can get maximum points

Simba FC coach Sven Vandenbroeck is targeting maximum points in the next five league matches - including in the fiercely contested Kariakoo Derby against rivals Yanga SC.

The champions have so far played two games this season - a 2-1 win over newbies Ihefu FC and a 1-1 draw with Mtibwa Sugar. Both matches were away.

The next assignment for the 21-time champions will be at home against the Musoma-based side Biashara Mara United.

"My target is to win our next five league matches [starting with a weekend game against Biashara]," Vandenbroeck told Global Publishers.

"It is not going to be easy, but I will give my best to ensure we get desired results in those matches.

"I have already warned my players that it will not be a walk in the park because our opponents will also want to win the matches."

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are scheduled to play Biashara, then promoted side Gwambina FC before playing JKT away. They will then play Tanzania Prisons before facing Young Africans Sports Club or as they are commonly referred to, Yanga SC.

Last season, the 21-time champions played their rivals three times, twice in the league and in the Shield.

They managed to get a 2-2 draw in the league before falling by a solitary goal in the second round. However, they avenged the defeat with a 4-1 win in the domestic Cup.

Despite the Belgian setting a target of defeating their perennial rivals, he has also aimed at getting a healthy lead before then which, he believes, will reduce the pressure on his players.

"I want to see my team have a healthy lead before we meet Yanga," Vamdenbroeck added.

"By having a healthy lead, the pressure on my players will be minimal and it will help them on the pitch."

Like Simba, the Jangwani-based charges have collected four points from their last two matches. They started with a 1-1 draw with Tanzania Prisons before defeating Mbeya City by a solitary goal in their next match.

Only KMC, who lead the standings owing to their superior goal difference, Azam FC, Dodoma Jiji FC, and Biashara Mara United have 100% winning records after two rounds.