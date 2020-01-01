Vandenbroeck: Simba SC coach reveals why he sent Ajibu home

The Belgian insists Wekundu wa Msimbazi players have to be disciplined when they overstep the line

Simba SC head coach Sven Vandenbroeck has revealed he sent home forward Ibrahim Ajibu for reporting to camp late.

The Mainland League leaders were required to report back to training on Wednesday, May 27.

Locally-based players reported on the day while the foreign-based players - Meddie Kagere of Rwanda, 's Francis Kahata, Clatous Chama and Sharaf Shaiboub of Zambia and Sudan - were yet to arrive.

Ajibu was, surprisingly, one of the players who did not report on time as expected and action was taken by the Belgian coach.

"As a coach, I have to ensure there is discipline in the team always," Sven said as quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"Ajibu came late, and I had to discipline him and the best way was to send him back home. However, I think he will rejoin the team on Monday [June 1]."

Kagere and Kahata have since joined the team but Chama and Shaiboub have not yet reported back, and Wekundu wa Msimbazi Team Manager Patrick Rweyemamu is not sure when they will join the team.

"For Kagere and Kahata it was easy because there are not many restrictions," Rweyemamu told Goal.

"But a case like Shaiboub is difficult because Sudan is under lockdown, and for Chama, we understand many borders are closed owing to Covid-19.

"We are still engaging respective authorities and we hope to find a solution soon. But I cannot specify when they will be permitted to travel."

The Msimazi-based side are targeting a double this season - they need five wins at most from the remaining 10 matches to secure their 21st league title.

Simba are currently top of the Tanzania Mainland League table with 71 points from the 28 matches played. Azam FC are second with 54 after the same number of matches with Yanga SC third with 51 after 27 games.

The league is scheduled to resume on June 13 and the management was supposed to release the fixtures on Sunday, May 31, but it did not happen.

The league leaders have also been scheduled to play Azam FC in the quarter-finals on June 27/28.

It will be the fifth time the two teams are meeting in the 2019/20 season in all competitions.