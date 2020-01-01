Vandenbroeck: Simba SC coach returns to end speculation over future

The Belgian tactician arrived in Dar es Salaam on Sunday to end earlier reports he was leaving the champions

Simba SC fans can now breathe a sigh of relief after their coach landed back in Dar es Salaam ahead of the new Mainland campaign.

The Belgian coach, who guided the Wekundu wa Msimbazi to two titles – the league and – had cast doubt over his future after the final game of the season when he said he was not sure whether he will be in charge of the giants for the new season.

“I don't know with me or without me,” Vandenbroeck answered reporters when asked whether he will be with the team for the campaign or not.

“There is no meaning, everyone reads newspapers, everyone listens to rumours even me, so we will see what happens. I will go on holiday in two days with a big smile with whatever happens.”

Vandenbroeck then went further to explain the need to ensure the team is united ahead of the next campaign.

“But there is one big challenge, you cannot talk about the [first],” Vandenbroeck added during the interview conducted after beating Namungo FC 2-1 to win the domestic cup. “We first have tours to play.

“I think the first big challenge is to unify everyone in the club. To unify for the one and the same challenge that is to make this team better. If you can do that, you will succeed, if you don't succeed as a club, to unify everyone, it is going to be difficult.”

The doubts are now over after the 40-year-old tactician was pictured on Sunday arriving at the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam where he was received by Simba chairman Mohammed Dewji.

Dewji then went to his social media pages to welcome the coach by stating: “Iron is back! Welcome back, coach! The battle starts now.”

The Belgian took over from countryman Patrick Aussems who was fired late in 2019 after falling out with the club's management.

Simba have actively been involved in the transfer market as they target to do well in the Caf Champions League where they will be taking part for the third season in a row.