Vandenbroeck: Simba SC coach hints how he plans to win vs FC Platinum

Wekundu wa Msimbazi will host the Zimbabwean at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on the first Wednesday of 2021

Simba SC head coach Sven Vandenbroeck is optimistic his charges can still eliminate from the Caf and qualify for the group stage.

In the first leg, Perfect Chikwende scored the only goal to give the Zimbabweans a slight advantage ahead of the second leg to be played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Wednesday, January 6.

The Belgian states all that is needed is proper training and from there the team will be in a good position to advance.

More teams

"There is a chance for us to make it to the group stage of the [Caf Champions League]," Vandenbroeck told Championi.

"We did not lose the first leg because our opponents were better, we were punished because of the mistakes we made. But if we do proper training and ensure we rectify the mistakes we made, I am sure we will get the result we need to advance."

The 41-year-old believes playing the second leg at home will also be a plus for his team.

"Our focus is on the second leg that we will play at home," Vandebroeck continued.

"We will be much stronger with energy to fight for the win. Currently, we are also trying to improve the team tactically because we are going for nothing less than a big win at home.

"I am hopeful we will get it and give the fans something to celebrate about."

The Belgian tactician, who missed his key striker and captain John Bocco through illness, had initially said his team did not deserve to lose the fixture because they dominated the game, especially in the first half, but could not use their chances.

"I am not happy with the results because we did not deserve to lose, we dominated the game especially in the first half but we did not have focus whilst attacking," Vandenbroeck said after the game.

Article continues below

"They managed to score and now we have to be careful when we meet in the return leg.”

The 21-time champions came into the match hoping to get at least a draw and stand a better chance of winning the tie having qualified for the second preliminary round after a 1-0 aggregate win over Plateau United of in the previous round.

On the other hand, Platinum made it to the next round after a 4-1 aggregate win when they eliminated Costa De Sol of Mozambique, winning the first leg played in Maputo 2-1 before claiming a 2-0 win in the return leg played in Harare.