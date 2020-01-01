Vandenbroeck: Simba SC coach has no personal vendetta vs Ajibu

The striker was sent home by the Belgian tactician after reporting to the Wekundu wa Msimbazi camp late

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has revealed he has no personal vendetta against forward Ibrahim Ajibu.

The striker was sent home after reporting to camp late but was admitted back on Monday, June 1 to train with others in preparations for the league's restart.

The 40-year-old Belgian stated the disciplinary action taken against the player will make him a better player.

"Ajibu has resumed training and is determined to get back to his best in a competitive environment," Vandenbroeck told reporters after Tuesday's session.

"The action taken against him was meant to make him a better player. Every player has to remain disciplined and it is what we have installed at Simba."

Ajibu was paired with international Francis Kahata during the sessions, and the tactician has explained why.

"The two reported in training on Monday for the first time, so we had to pair them together and do some sessions before joining other players," he continued.

"However, they did good and will see what happens in the forthcoming sessions."

Meanwhile, the Board released the fixtures for the top tier, starting from June 13.

Mwadui FC will host 27-time champions Young Africans at Kambarage Stadium in a tie expected to kick-off at 16:00 EAT. This is rescheduled match from Matchday 17, which had not been honoured before the league was suspended in mid-March.

Yanga's participation in the Caf made the fixture hard to be played at the time.

The second match will see Coastal Union host third-place chasing Namungo FC at Mkwakwani Ground and is set to kick off at the same time as Yanga vs Mwadui.

On June 14, champions Simba SC will host Ruvu Shooting at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam and second-placed Azam FC will be at home at Azam Chamazi Complex, against Mbao FC.

Yanga will again be on duty on June 17 when they shall be hosted by JKT Tanzania at Jamhuri Stadium.

The Coastal Union vs Namungo FC, Azam vs Mbao FC, Simba vs Ruvu Shooting and Yanga vs JKT matches are from Matchday 29.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi need at most five wins from the remaining 10 matches to win their 21st league title.