Vandenbroeck: Simba SC coach explains why he signed Lwanga

The Belgian speaks for the first time on why he signed the Ugandan star and his intentions to close gap at the top of the table

Simba SC head coach Sven Vandenbroeck has explained why he opted to sign midfielder Taddeo Lwanga.

The Ugandan joined Wekundu wa Msimbazi on December 2 in a deal the details of which were not disclosed, and his move came after he ended his association with Egyptian side Tanta SC.

While the new signing is yet to feature for the champions, the Belgian coach has revealed the long-term injury suffered by Brazilian winger Gerson Fraga was the reason he signed the Ugandan, saying his intention was to have an extra player in the midfield section.

“As you know, Gerson [Fraga] was ruled out for six to eight months meaning we had only one holding midfielder Jonas [Mkude],” Vandenbroeck explained as quoted by Daily News.

“This means Fraga will be missed for the whole season hence, we had to get another player to fill his void.

"I would have loved to have him [Fraga] for the whole season but unfortunately, he will not be able to play any game this season. It is unlucky for Fraga to be out of action for eight months and his contract expires at the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, Vandebroeck has maintained he wants his team to win the remaining two matches in hand so as to close the gap between them and table-toppers Young Africans (Yanga SC).

Simba, who were out of league action last weekend as they took part in the Caf , returned to domestic football on Wednesday with a 2-0 win against Polisi , with Zambian star Clatous Chama notching the two goals in the second half at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Speaking after the win, Vandenbroeck said as quoted by Daily News: “At the moment, we need to concentrate on the obligation to stay in the race of the league because we are now two games behind Yanga and eight points behind them so we have to win all the games to stay on two points adrift them while hoping that they will too drop points.”

The Belgian further added he will continue to rotate his squad so as to keep the player fresh and fit for the upcoming assignments.

Simba will next take on Mbeya City on December 13.