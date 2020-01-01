Vandenbroeck: Simba SC coach explains Bwalya's impact

The midfielder joined Wekundu wa Msimbazi several days ago and the Belgian tactician has welcomed his signing

Simba SC coach Sven Vandebroeck has welcomed the signing of midfielder Larry Bwalya, saying the competition in that department will increase.

The Zambian joined Wekundu wa Msimbazi several days ago to help the team perform better in the Caf . The tactician has pointed out that with the stiff competition in the team, no player will wish to be benched, but again, he has to be effective to be considered.

"The arrival of Bwalya will no doubt improve the quality of the team ahead of the new season," Vandenbroeck told Global Publishers.

"He is a good signing considering the fact that he is the best midfielder, currently, in Zambia.

"Bwalya will increase the competition for a starting berth in my team and when one gets a chance, he will be desperate to deliver to keep his position in the team.

"I believe he will be a good player for the team."

The Chipolopolo international was signed from side Power Dynamos. Bwalya is the third foreign player to have signed for Wekundu wa Msimbazi so far.

The Dar es Salaam-based club has already acquired Harambee Stars defender Joash Onyango on a two-year contract as well as Ghanaian winger Bernard Morrison, whose move remains a contested issue for now.

The 25-year-old has already featured for the Zambian national team three times. Simba, however, failed to give the length of the contract handed to Bwalya.

Bwalya’s arrival means Simba now boasts of two Zambians after Clatous Chama was signed by the Tanzanian champions and went ahead to become one of the key figures of a dominating team.

The midfielder adds to the number of foreign players already at the club. Francis Kahata and Onyango from , Luis Miquissone from Mozambique, Meddie Kagere from Rwanda, Tairone Santos and Gerson Fraga from and Morrison are the other foreigners already in the books of Simba.

Midfielder Sharaf Shiboub of South Sudan, defender Pascal Wawa of and midfielder Deogratius Kanda of the Democratic Republic of Congo are also foreigners now turning out for the 21-time league champions.

Local players who have already been signed are striker Charles Ilamfia from side Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) and right-back David Kameta from relegated Lipuli FC of Iringa.