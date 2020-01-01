Vandenbroeck: Simba SC coach explains absence of Wawa and Miquissone

The Belgian tactician reveals the reason the two players missed a friendly on Simba Day and when they will return to the squad

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has revealed why his two key players – Pascal Wawa and Luis Miquissone – missed the friendly against Vital’O of Burundi on Saturday.

The two players were missing in action as the Wekundu wa Msimbazi cruised to a 6-0 win against the visitors in a friendly organized to celebrate Simba Day and staged at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Simba’s new signing from rivals Yanga SC, Bernard Morrison opened the floodgates with goals for the giants as they added the rest courtesy of captain John Bocco, Clatous Chama, Ibrahim Ajibu, Chris Mugalu and Charles Ilanfya.

More teams

The Belgian coach has revealed the two players missed the battle on permission from the club as they had sought for some time to be with their families.

“We gave them permission to sort out family issues and so they did not miss the friendly because they want to leave the club,” Vandenbroeck told Goal after the match.

“In fact, the two players were tying the knot, and that is why they were not available but I am happy to reveal they have confirmed when they will come, with [Luis] expected on Tuesday and [Wawa] on Wednesday.

“When they arrive I will now have a full squad to start planning for the new season, they are the only players missing out but their issue is well known.”

On the win against Vital’O, Vandenbroeck said: “It was a sweet win, a huge win in that matter, I enjoyed every aspect of the game, we were on top from the first whistle and never looked back, I knew we could win by a huge margin immediately we took control of the game.

“I am also happy the new signings they bought played well, and happy for the ones who scored on their first game, it shows we signed quality players and it gives me confidence going into the new season.”

Article continues below

Last season, the Msimbazi-based side won a treble: they opened the season with a Community Shield win before securing the league title and then beat Namungo FC 2-1 to lift the .

Simba will now open their season with a clash against Namungo in the before they start their title defence with a clash against promoted side Ihefu FC on September 6.

They will also take part in the Caf for the third season in a row while Namungo will take part in the Confederation Cup.