Vandenbroeck: Simba SC coach concedes first season defeat to Tanzania Prisons

The Belgian tactician refuses to blame missing key players as reason behind defeat, says they must focus for next match

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has conceded defeat after the Mainland champions lost their first match in the 2020-21 campaign to Prisons on Thursday.

Samson Mbagula scored the only goal that separated the two sides in their first engagement after returning from the international break, a result which also saw Simba drop to the third spot with rivals Yanga SC jumping to second on the league table.

The Belgian tactician has now admitted they got the result they deserved because they did not push to get a win and that football is all about getting a win, defeat, or a draw.

“We have to accept and move on and I have already asked my players to shift focus to the next league match,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by the club’s official website.

“In football, we have three results, you either win, lose or draw and it has happened that we lost our match, and it means we start preparations there and then for the next match and that is what I have told the boys, they should not cry over spilt milk, they should dust themselves up and focus.”

Vandenbroeck also dismissed reports that Simba lost the match because they were missing some of their key players, among them midfielder Clatous Chama and defender Pascal Wawa, but instead, said they are focusing on the next assignment.

“I will be lying if I say missing our key players led to the defeat, I don’t want to say that, Simba is a big team and we have players who can do the job if others are out, and as I said before, we lost in a fair way, and I don’t want to concentrate on the defeat, I have moved on and I also want my players to accept and move on," he continued.

“It is part of football, and that is why it is called football, you don’t use your chances, then you get punished if your opponents use his chances, there is nothing to complain about, we lost and our focus now is the next match,”

Captain John Bocco also missed the league match played at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya, owing to injury.

The defeat also came after Simba had picked up a 4-0 win against JKT Tanzania before the international break. Their next two matches will be against Ruvu Shooting and Mwadui FC before facing Yanga in the Kariakoo Derby on November 7.