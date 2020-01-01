Vandenbroeck revels at Simba SC clean sheet against Baraza’s Biashara United

The Belgian tactician explains what excited him most after they managed their first home win of the season

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has revealed what elated him most after his side hammered Biashara United 4-0 in a Mainland match on Sunday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi were heading into the third match of the season having conceded in the first two – a 2-1 win against promoted Ihefu FC and a 1-1 draw against Mtibwa Sugar.

It is the first clean sheet of the season, rather than the goals scored, that pleased the Belgian tactician.

“My happiness from the game is that we managed to keep a clean sheet, it was a big achievement for my team,” Vandenbroeck told the club’s official website.

“The whole team played very well from the first whistle and in entire 90 minutes, they were very impressive and winning 4-0 was also a good way to welcome our fans because it was the first match we were playing at home this season.”

In the match played at Benjamin Mkapa stadium, Simba grabbed the lead through Clatous Chama, the 2019/20 Most Valuable Player, who was in the right place to receive a pass from Luis Miquissone and launched a low drive that beat Daniel Mgore in Biashara’s goal.

Chama then scored the second goal in the 26th minute as the champions looked more dominant and determined to beat the side coached by Kenyan Francis Baraza, before Meddie Kagere, who was making his first start in this campaign, riffled home the third in the 52nd minute.

Kagere was withdrawn in the 78th minute with new signing Mugalu taking his place, and it took the DR Congo star seven minutes to grab his debut goal, which put the issue beyond Biashara’s doubt.

Meanwhile, Simba have confirmed they take on African Lyon in a friendly on Tuesday at Azam Complex in Chamazi.

According to the club, coach Vandenbroeck requested a friendly in the middle of every week to allow him to gauge his players before their next league assignments.

The friendly will also give the coach the opportunity to use some of the players who did not feature against Biashara United, including ’s Francis Kahata, captain John Bocco, and Ibrahim Ajibu.

Simba – with seven points from three matches - will then shift focus to their next opponents - Gwambina FC on September 26 - while Biashara United will look to pick themselves up when they play Ruvu Shooting on September 27.