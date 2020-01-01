Vandenbroeck reveals how he told Simba SC players to win against Ihefu FC

The Belgian tactician has admitted he asked his players to win the match against the promoted side using any means

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has revealed what he told his players before their opening Mainland match against Ihefu FC on Sunday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi were forced to toil for the maximum points as the promoted side kept them under check before they eventually won 2-1 at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.

Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison should have put Simba ahead in the fifth minute but after a clever pass from midfielder of the year Clatous Chama, he squandered the chance when his shot went off target.

Simba then scored through captain John Bocco after a pass from Chama before Omar Mponda levelled matters for Ihefu and Mzamiru Yassin grabbed the winner for the champions, who are now chasing a record fourth consecutive league title.

The Belgian tactician has now revealed that he asked his players to win the game in whichever way because he knew being the opening match of the season it will be difficult.

“I told my players before the game we have to, but how we will win, I don’t care, all I wanted is a win, we have to win,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by Simba’s social media pages.

“The most important thing was the three points, I knew being the first match, Ihefu will be stubborn and indeed they were stubborn, I am happy my players did their job and we won three points, that was the most important thing, to win the first match of the season.”

Simba will now shift their focus to the second match of the season, against Mtibwa Sugar, at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday. The Sugar Millers failed to win their opener after a 0-0 draw against Ruvu Shooting.

In other matches played at the weekend, Namungo, who will represent in the Caf Confederation Cup, picked up a victory after edging out Coastal Union 1-0 with Bigirimana Blaise notching the goal in the 90th minute. Biashara United edged out promoted side Gwambina FC by the same scoreline.

Dodoma FC won their first match after edging out Mwadui FC by a solitary goal, while Simba rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) dropped points in a 1-1 draw against Tanzania Prisons at Mkapa Stadium.

It was not a good start for Yanga coach Zlatko Krmpotic, who has been told by the club to make sure he wrestles the league title from Simba and also beat them home and away.