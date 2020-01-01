Vandenbroeck promises Simba SC fans entertainment against Gwambina FC

The Belgian tactician assures fans that they will be entertained when the giants face the promoted side on Saturday

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has promised fans an entertaining match when they take on Gwambina FC in a Mainland match on Saturday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi will be seeking to make it two straight wins against the promoted side after they beat Biashara United 4-0 in their last league match played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium last Sunday.

With that in mind, the Belgian coach has remained confident his side will entertain fans since they will be playing at the national stadium.

“We want to entertain our fans, more than we did against Biashara United in the 4-0, we want the fans to go home happy and they must be prepared for good entertainment,” Vandenbroeck told the club’s official website.

“Against Biashara we won 4-0 and entertained the fans, and against Gwambina we also want to win and entertain fans, even more, our target is to make the fans happy.

“We must make sure we are entertaining especially when playing at home, we must win our home matches as this will help build your pursuit to win the title.”

Vandenbroeck continued: “When you are the champions you have to entertain that is the reason we are the champions and that is why we have to make sure that our fans are entertained, we will strive to entertain, it is our duty to do so and we will make sure we achieve that.”

Vandenbroeck also confirmed that all the players are fit and ready for the fixture apart from Brazilian winger Gerson Fraga, who has been ruled out for three weeks after injuring his left leg in the match against Biashara.

Speaking after the game against Biashara, Vandenbroeck revealed he was happy for his team not to concede a goal.

“My happiness from the game is that we managed to keep a clean sheet, it was a big achievement for my team,” Vandenbroeck told the club’s official website.

“The whole team played very well from the first whistle and in the entire 90 minutes, they were very impressive and winning 4-0 was also a good way to welcome our fans because it was the first match we were playing at home this season.”

On Tuesday, Simba also played a friendly against African and won 2-0 with goals from Mugalu and Charles Ilanfya.

Simba had conceded in their first two league matches – a 2-1 win against promoted Ihefu FC and a 1-1 draw against Mtibwa Sugar.