Vandenbroeck: Mlandege FC gave Simba SC a taste of what to expect against Tanzania Prisons

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi coach says the build-up game gave him and the bench some key areas to improve on before Thursday's clash

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has revealed the friendly against Mlandege FC gave his charges the kind of test to expect when they take on Prisons in a Mainland match on Thursday.

Simba defeated Mlandege 3-1 in a friendly staged at Azam Complex in Chamazi on Saturday with new signing Chris Mugalu notching a double, and Ibrahim Ame scoring one.

The outcome of the match has left coach Vandenbroeck praising his rivals for giving them the kind ‘of game I wanted’ ahead of their league match against Tanzania Prisons at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga.

“It was the kind of the friendly I was looking forward to, they played really well, they pressed us hard, controlled the ball and even tried to deny us space to play, it was a good build-up for my players,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by the club’s official website.

“When you play such a strong friendly, it gives you direction, it tells you where to move to, and now we know our weaknesses and we will make sure that we are ready for Thursday's match.”

Wekundu wa Msimbazi were using the game to continue sharpening up and testing players who have not had a chance to show what they are capable of doing in the Tanzania Mainland League.

On how prepared they are to face Tanzania Prisons, Vandenbroeck said: “I can say we are ready, we had a good preparation with the Mlandege friendly, I know it will not be an easy game, we will have to fight to get maximum points.

“Tanzania Prisons are a very good side, they have always given us hard times when we play against them at Mandela Stadium, but this time around, we want to do our job and get maximum points, we will do it.”

Simba have started their title defence on a high note winning four matches from the five played with one match ending in a 1-1 draw against Mtibwa Sugar.

They were also due to face their rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) after the international break but the derby was pushed to November 7.

Azam FC are the only team with a 100% winning record; and they have collected 18 points in the six matches played.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are second on 13 points with 27-time league champions Yanga SC who are third owing to an inferior goal difference.