Vandenbroeck: I would love to keep Chama at Simba SC

The Belgian tactician admits he would like to keep the ‘Mwamba wa Lusaka’ at the club for many seasons to come

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has revealed he would love to keep midfielder Clatous Chama at the club.

The Zambian international is already running down his contract with the Wekundu wa Msimbazi as it will expire in July next year.

The Belgian coach has now confirmed he would like to keep the player at the club when his contract comes to an end.

“Whenever a player's contract is over, he becomes free to make his decision but if he continues to perform like this, maybe it will be hard to let him go,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by Daily News.

“For now, I cannot comment much because I do not know what is in the head of Chama and the Board Members. I can only say that if he will continue to play like this, I will be the happy coach and will want him to stay.”

Chama has been the key player for Simba and only last season he led the side to win a treble – Community Shield, a league title, and .

He was also voted the Most Valuable Player and midfielder of the year in the 2019-20 campaign and won the Community Shield again with the club during the season opener when they beat Namungo FC 2-0.

Meanwhile, Vandenbroeck has maintained the club does not rely on one player to put the ball behind the net because everyone in his team can score and assist a goal.

Simba roared to a 4-0 win against Biashara United in their third league match played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday with Chama notching a double, while the other two came from Meddie Kagere and new signing Chris Mugalu.

"As you saw, Chama had two goals and two assists that is the power of our team. We do not have one but everyone can score and have an assist,” Vandenbroeck told Daily News.

“In the end, you make choices on what you see during the training on the best balance, defensive and offensive while taking advantage of the pitch.”

On the match, the Belgian explained: “I expected Biashara United to play with five defenders so as to defend throughout the game but they opted to open up something which was a profit for us in the end.”

Simba – with seven points from three matches - will now shift focus to their next opponents - Gwambina FC on September 26 - while Biashara United will look to pick themselves up when they play Ruvu Shooting on September 27.