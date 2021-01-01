Vandenbroeck: Former Simba SC coach signs for Morocco’s ASFAR Rabat

The Belgian left Wekundu wa Msimbazi after winning three trophies with the Tanzanian giants last season

Immediate former Simba SC head coach Sven Vandenbroeck has joined ASFAR Rabat of for two years.

The Belgian left the Tanzanian giants after he had led them to win a slot in the Caf group stage.

“We have officially signed Sven Vandenbroeck as a coach for the Royal Army for two seasons,” the club announced.

More teams

Vandenbroeck came in to replace Patrick Aussems in December 2019 after the latter had failed to guide them further in the Champions League. His arrival saw the club look more rejuvenated and went ahead to win a treble in 2020.

He helped the Msimbazi side win the league title for the third time in a row, won the Azam as well as the Community Shield Cup.

In 55 matches he oversaw, Vandenbroeck registered wins on 39 occasions, 10 draws were recorded and just six losses.

The former Zambia head coach appreciated everyone he had worked with at Simba as they enjoyed a successful period under his leadership.

“I do so with a heavy heart because I became a part of Simba and Simba became a part of me,” Vandenbroeck’s parting message read.

“I thank all the players for their contributions to our success and fans for all the wonderful memories.

“I especially thank president Mo Dewji and CEO Barbara Gonzalez for their professionalism and for helping me do my job. They both tried to convince me to stay until the last second.

"I will always wish Simba great success.”

In Morocco, he joins a team that has won 29 titles and was the first Moroccan club to win a continental title - the Champions League in 1985.

ASFAR have never been relegated to the lower division. Their closest rivals are and and their encounters are always known as 'Morocco Classicos'.

The ties involving their cross-town rivals FUS Rabat are also other matches that generate high emotions within the bases of the two clubs.

Article continues below

The 41-year-old was ’s assistant coach under Hugo Broos when the Indomitable Lions won the African Nations Cup in 2017.

The former defensive midfielder played for Mechelen, Roda JC, De Graafschap, Akratitos, Lierse, Vise and Lov-Ham.

Vandenbroeck will now be tasked with helping ASFAR to record positive results after going without a victory in the last two Botola Pro matches.