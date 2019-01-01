Vandenbroeck explains why Simba SC will rotate against Ndanda FC

The Belgian coach reveals why he will rotate the squad when they play again in the league on Tuesday

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has revealed why he will be forced to rotate the squad when they face Ndanda FC in a Mainland match on Tuesday.

Simba opened a seven-point gap at the summit of the league table with a 2-0 win over determined KMC at Uhuru Stadium last Sunday and will be in action again at the same venue hosting 19th placed Ndanda from Mtwara.

A win by the Msimbazi Street side will see them reaching 34 points from 13 games with ten wins, one draw, and one defeat respectively.

The Belgian coach has now confirmed he will use the clash against Ndanda to see some players who have not yet featured under his tutelage, saying he wants to see the performance of each player before the mini transfer window closes.

“We will soon make an evaluation of the entire squad to find out who to keep and who to be released, that is why I want to see the performance of everyone because the work rate one does during training is different from games,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by Daily News.

Vandenbroeck also said he will target an improved performance saying against KMC his side was below average despite winning the tie 2-0.

“Forget about the first half. I will sit with my colleagues to see what happened during the opening segment since our performance was not good but I’m happy we have players who can change the game for better results.”

From 13 matches, Ndanda have garnered eight points with only one win, five draws and seven defeats hence they need to work extra hard to stun on fire Simba in their own backyard.