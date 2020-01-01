Vandenbroeck explains why it will be tough for Simba SC to win FA Cup

The tactician has also revealed he will work with the available players if foreign ones do not report on time for the league's resumption

Simba SC head coach Sven Vandenbroeck has revealed it will be tough to win the since their main competitors are targeting the tournament to stand a chance of playing in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Defending champions Azam FC and Yanga SC are some of the teams battling for the right to represent the country in the continental assignment. However, the Belgian believes winning the Mainland League is the priority.

"The chance to win the league is big; with 17 points ahead of number two [Azam]," Vandenbroeck told Goal on Tuesday.

"We need four wins out of 10 games to be champions. But for the FA Cup, we will have to work hard to win it. The Cup winners take the second spot in Caf competitions, so all other teams will put their focus on winning the competitions.

"It will be difficult because the top four in the league are all still in the race for the Cup."

With games set to resume from June 1, some players like Meddie Kagere (Rwanda), Francis Kahata ( ), Clatous Chama (Zambia) and Sharif Shaiboub (Sudan) are still in their countries trying to find a way of reporting back for training ahead of the league's resumption.

The 40-year-old admitted he will have to rely on the available players to fill the open spots.

"We cannot talk about who is missing. It was their choice to leave Tanzania and travel home," Vandenbroeck added.

"If they are still missing when we resume the league, the question is, who of in squad will help us on these open spots."

The league took a break in mid-March owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, and players have gone two months without playing together. Will they be psychologically prepared for the restart?

"No idea about that yet," the coach answered when asked that question.

"I have not seen my players for a long time. When we restart training, I will check on them and then decide what we need in terms of physical, mental, technical, tactical capacities after doing the necessary tests.

"First I need an evaluation of the situation before I can answer that question."

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are targeting their third consecutive league title.