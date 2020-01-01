Vandenbroeck explains how Mapinduzi Cup helped build Simba SC

The Belgian coach reveals how the Cup competition played in January helped him to know his players and pick the best squad

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has revealed how he used the Mapinduzi Cup to build a strong side to challenge for titles in .

The Belgian coach has pointed out the cup competition, which was played in Zanzibar in January, was useful to him as he was able to see the potential of some players in his squad.

“For me, the Mapinduzi Cup was not very important,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by Daily News.

“I know people from outside saw it differently but when I came here in December, half of the squad was in the Cecafa tournament as such, I was compelled to use the Mapinduzi Cup to give chance to other players of the team and that is why we rotated a lot.”

He added in the finals, Mtibwa Sugar were motivated to play against Simba and that is why they went on to win the trophy despite his team dominating a big portion of the encounter, while praising Mtibwa defence for a solid display.

Vandenbroeck has also revealed after losing to JKT Tanzania in a Mainland match, he was able to identify his best XI which he said has been improving game after game until now.

“In my opinion, I think we have got the basic squad which is doing well even though we still have some problems in defence and midfield hence we still have some things to modify,” Vandenbroeck continued.

“We must get the balance between attacking and defending since we will face stronger opponents especially if we will play in the Caf next season."

Simba are top of the table on 71 points from 28 games, opening a massive 17-point gap to second-placed Azam FC from the same number of matches, and 20 points above rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC), who are third on the log after playing 27 matches.