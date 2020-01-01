'I don't know with me or without me,' - Vandenbroeck casts doubt over Simba SC future

The Belgian helped Wekundu wa Msimbazi finish the season with three trophies

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has cast doubt over his future at the club despite the successes achieved in the recently concluded domestic season.

The Belgian took over from countryman Patrick Aussems who was fired late in 2019 after falling out with the club's management. His successor managed to pick up from where Aussems left and guided the team to two more titles, having won the Community Shield already.

Having added a league and to the list of silverware the club has won recently, eyes are on the Caf where Wekundu wa Msimbazi are targeting going past the group stage.



However, after Sunday's 2-1 win over Namungo in the FA Cup final, Vandenbroeck cast doubt on his future.

"I don't know with me or without me," Vandenbroeck answered reporters when asked whether he will be with the team for the campaign or not.

"There is no meaning, everyone reads newspapers, everyone listens to rumours even me, so we will see what happens. I will go on holiday in two days with a big smile with whatever happens."

The 40-year-old has also explained the need to ensure the team is united ahead of the next campaign.

"But there is one big challenge, you cannot talk about the Champions League [first]," Vandenbroeck added.

"We first have tours to play.

"I think the first big challenge is to unify everyone in the club. To unify for the one and the same challenge that is to make this team better.

"If you can do that, you will succeed, if you don't succeed as a club, to unify everyone, it is going to be difficult."

On Sunday, captain John Bocco and Man of the Match Luis Miquissone provided the vital goals that ensured the Dar es Salaam side headed back home as the champions.

After 35 minutes of failed attempts to break an otherwise tight Namungo backline, Simba finally got a hard-fought opener through Miquissone’s strike.

The Mozambican, who has proved to be an undroppable figure for Vandenbroeck, scored an important goal and further showed why his January signing was a masterstroke.

Shomari Kapombe delivered a swinging cross into the penalty box, but Bocco was denied the opportunity to strike as the opponents swarmed around him. However, as Namungo focused on Bocco, the ball fell into Miquissone’s path and the winger slotted home.

Bocco added the second goal four minutes after Miquissone had registered the opener, heading into the net and ensured Simba went into the break with a healthy 2-0 lead.

The journey for success began at the beginning of the season with Aussems when they defeated Azam FC 4-2 in the Community Shield which launched the 2019/20 season.

The second title for the Msimbazi-based side came in the Tanzania Mainland League. Simba went on to finish the season with 88 points after taking 27 wins, seven draws and just four losses.