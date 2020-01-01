Vandenbroeck calls on referees to protect Simba SC players after mauling JKT Tanzania

The Belgian tactician urges match officials to protect his players after they were hit and tackled hard in the away win

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has called on referees in the Mainland to protect his players from unnecessary injuries after their 4-0 win against JKT on Sunday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi registered their third straight win, their fourth league win from five matches at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma after they managed to pump in four goals past the law enforcers in the one-sided battle.

However, the Belgian tactician was not a happy man at the end of the match as he accused JKT Tanzania's players of using force and hard tackles which he said could have injured his players.

More teams

“We have to protect some offensive players and not to allow them to be hit and be kicked around, football is enjoyable and not to play with the intention to injure your opponent,” Vandenbroeck told reporters after the match.

“But I am very happy with how we played today [Sunday] and also very happy that we managed to keep another clean sheet, it was the best result for us for a very long time at the difficult pitch and I am happy for my players they did the job convincingly.”

Meanwhile, JKT Tanzania coach Mohammed Abdallah conceded defeat saying Simba were stronger than his side.

“It was our own mistake which allowed us to lose, we did not deserve anything from this match, we committed some mistakes and you know you cannot play like this against the champions, if you commit a mistake they will punish you and that is what they did,” Abdallah told reporters.

“We also conceded very early in the match, two quick goals in the first 10 minutes, and it was a free header, we allowed their striker to roam alone inside the box to score, it is our own mistake and we must work on them before our next league match.”

During the match, Meddie Kagere, Chrispine Mugalu, and Luis Miquissone scored to ensure Simba maintained their winning run in the top-flight.

Article continues below

Kagere just took three minutes to score his third league goal of the season as he made another start in the absence of John Bocco while Mugalu, who has also been another source of goals for Simba since getting regular playtime, scored the second for the champions three minutes later.

Just five minutes before the half-time whistle, Kagere returned and marked his name on the scoresheet once more as he earned a brace before Luis Miquissone found the back of the net with a long-range strike launched from the right-wing in the 54th minute for the fourth goal.

Simba will now focus on the next match against Tanzania Prisons while JKT will entertain Ruvu Shooting on October 10.