Vandenbroeck: Belgian coach 'satisfied' with Simba SC's domination of Ruvu Shooting

The champions have now reached 26 points, eight fewer than table-toppers Yanga and with two matches in hand, while Azam are second on 27 points

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck is satisfied with the 2-0 win his team managed to get in the Mainland League game against Ruvu Shooting on Wednesday.

The champions were not involved last weekend as they were featuring in the Caf , and they came into the league match having won the last one 7-0 against Coastal Union.

It was Zambian midfielder Clatous Chama who sealed the points for Simba, as he notched a double after coming on as a second-half substitute.

The Belgian tactician concedes it was not an easy outing considering the defensive discipline of the administrative side.

"In general we possessed the ball and dominated the proceedings and at the end, we managed to win a tough game," Vandenbroeck told reporters after the game.

"If you look at Polisi, they have not conceded many goals but we have managed to score two and create many scoring opportunities as well. I am satisfied with the general performance of every player involved."

Meanwhile Ruvu Shooting captain Pato Ngonyani has explained what might have contributed to their loss. He has further conceded the quality of Wekundu wa Msimbazi is good and that they lost to the best team.

"The main problem was concentration lapses, we lost concentration and were punished," the skipper told reporters.

"But we all know Simba is a team with undoubted quality and we respect them. We have lost against the best team. It is a fact that cannot be changed, they are a good team."

After shaking off an injury sustained in during their Champions League match against Plateau United, defender Joash Onyango was drafted back into the Simba squad alongside midfielder Francis Kahata, who has been warming the bench for the better part of this campaign.

With striker John Bocco dropping into the bench, Ivorian defender Pascal Wawa was given the armband to lead the side while Rwandan star Meddie Kagere also picked a rare start after recovering from injury.

Simba knew very well a win will keep them in touch with rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) at the top of the 18-team league table and they started the match on a high note with Kagere forcing the Polisi keeper with a nice save from a well-taken header.

However, they were forced to wait until the 64th minute when midfielder of the year Chama came on after replacing Yassin Mzamiru, and with his first touch of the ball, he side-stepped the Polisi defenders to slice the ball home for the opening goal.

Chama was at it again with 90 minutes on the clock when he sealed the points for Simba with a sublime finish from outside the box.