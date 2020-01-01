Vandenbroeck alleges players may be rewarded to injure Simba SC star Morrison

The Belgian tactician has singled out the Ghanaian forward as a target in the Mainland league

Just a day after Sven Vandenbroeck called on match officials to protect Simba SC players from injuries, the coach has now revealed one of the targeted players as Bernard Morrison.

The Belgian tactician has come out to claim some players in the Mainland have been allegedly promised rewards if they injure the Ghanaian midfielder whom they signed from rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC).

“I have a feeling that someone has been promised to be rewarded if he injures Morrison and I think that is completely wrong,” Vandenbroeck is quoted saying by Daily News.

“He was crudely tackled more than five times. so I have the feeling that we have to protect him against some offensive players. Football is a game of joy, it’s not a war that aims to kill or to break people’s feet.”

After Simba cruised to a 4-0 win against JKT on Saturday, Vandenbroeck did not mince his words, as he called on referees in the top-flight to protect his players from unnecessary injuries.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi registered their third straight win, their fourth league win from five matches at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma after they managed to pump in four goals past the law enforcers in the one-sided battle.

“We have to protect some offensive players and not to allow them to be hit and be kicked around, football is enjoyable and not to play with the intention to injure your opponent,” Vandenbroeck told reporters after the match.

“But I am very happy with how we played today [Sunday] and also very happy that we managed to keep another clean sheet, it was the best result for us for a very long time at a difficult pitch and I am happy for my players they did the job convincingly.”

During the match, Meddie Kagere, Chrispine Mugalu, and Luis Miquissone scored to ensure Simba maintained their winning run in the top-flight.

Kagere just took three minutes to score his third league goal of the season as he made another start in the absence of John Bocco while Mugalu, who has also been another source of goals for Simba since getting regular playtime, scored the second for the champions three minutes later.

Just five minutes before the half-time whistle, Kagere returned and marked his name on the scoresheet once more as he earned a brace before Luis Miquissone found the back of the net with a long-range strike launched from the right-wing in the 54th minute for the fourth goal.

Simba will now focus on their next match against Tanzania Prisons while JKT will entertain Ruvu Shooting on October 10.