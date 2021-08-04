Van Gaal named Netherlands head coach for third time following De Boer's departure

The former Manchester United and Bayern Munich manager has been tasked with helping the Oranjes reach the 2022 World Cup

Louis van Gaal has been named Netherlands head coach for the third time following Frank de Boer's departure in June.

Van Gaal has expressed his delight in an official statement, which reads: "Dutch football has always been close to my heart and national coaching is in my view a key position for the further advancement of our football.

"Moreover, I consider it an honor to coach the Dutch national team. There is little time for the next qualifying matches, which are immediately crucial for participation in the World Cup.

"The focus is therefore immediately 100 percent on the players and the approach. After all, I was appointed for that. It is good to be back in Zeist.

"By now I have already I have spoken to a number of players and the technical staff has been put together with the KNVB. I am very much looking forward to getting the job done together."

