Van Dijk admits Liverpool's confidence is 'creeping away' as shocking start to the season continues against Arsenal

Virgil van Dijk acknowledged that Liverpool lack confidence at the moment after a terrible start to their season.

Liverpool winless in last three matches

Just two Premier League victories this season

Now 14 points behind leaders

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds suffered their second Premier League loss of the season on Sunday as they went down 3-2 against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. This is Liverpool's worst start of the Jurgen Klopp era as they have managed to win just two of their first eight games.

WHAT THEY SAID: Star defender Virgil van Dijk agreed that the team is low on confidence at the moment but they are determined to turn things around: "Confidence is definitely a thing that plays a part but you know, we are all human beings and sometimes you need a bit of confidence in certain moments and it could also if your confidence is not as high not help you in situations.

"Like what I said before, every human being in any job needs a little bit of confidence in order to perform at the highest level. If you are not winning at the highest level like we are used to, then confidence is creeping away but we know it can turn around just like that, we have to work hard."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool are currently 10th in the league table, without a win in their last three Premier League games. After the Arsenal defeat, Klopp admitted that his side are not in the title race this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp's side will next be in action against Rangers in a Champions League group stage tie on October 12.